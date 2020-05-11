London markets open up after Boris Johnson’s exit plan address

London stock markets lost their early gains today amid fears over a second spike in the coronavirus pandemic as the lockdown is eased.

The FTSE 100 index of Britain’s biggest firms was trading down by 27 points or 0.45 per cent at 5,909 this afternoon as those in construction and manufacturing were told they could go back to work.

Shares had initially risen by nearly 1 per cent this morning, just over 12 hours after Boris Johnson set out ‘the first sketch of a road map’ for easing the lockdown.

But they fell amid reports of a pick-up in new coronavirus cases that threatens to slow or reverse the loosening of lockdown measures in some countries.

There was also concern over the PM’s speech unravelling as Dominic Raab contradicted his call for millions of workers to return to duties immediately in the middle of rush hour.

PAST FORTNIGHT: The FTSE 100 rose to 6,000 points at the end of April, before falling again

2020 SO FAR: The FTSE plunged in March but has been regaining some ground since then

EasyJet tumbled 4.2 per cent to the bottom of the index as Boris Johnson said the UK would soon need to quarantine people coming into the country by air.

Investors are now looking ahead to more countries restarting their economies, even as some reported an unwelcome pick up in new cases of the virus.

The French will emerge from one of Europe’s strictest lockdowns today, while Japan is planning to end a state of emergency for areas where infections have stabilised.

But South Korea warned of a second wave of the Covid-19 as infections rebounded to a one-month high, while new infections accelerated in Germany.

Guy Miller, market strategist at Zurich Insurance, said: ‘If we do have a second wave and lockdowns, that’s almost the worst outcome from an economic perspective.’

Mr Miller said that would ‘postpone business investment indefinitely’ and see consumers retrench as hopes for a quick economic recovery were dashed.

A man walks past a board showing Japan’s Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo today

‘The next two or three weeks are going to be pivotal,’ he said, as evidence of how firms and consumers were responding to the loosening of lockdown measures.

Wall Street had rallied last Friday after the April payrolls report proved dire but not quite as awful as analysts’ worst fears.

In Britain, Mr Johnson is facing calls for clarity from police, unions and businesses in England after he set out plans yesterday for easing the lockdown.

The Prime Minister said a phased reopening of schools and non-essential shops in England could potentially begin from June 1 if transmission can be reduced.

The PM said people who cannot work from home should be ‘actively encouraged’ to return to their jobs from today and he granted unlimited exercise from Wednesday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson goes for a walk around St James’s Park in London this morning

But he has provoked anger from leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland who refused to adopt his ‘stay alert’ slogan in favour of the ‘stay home’ message.

Government officials said tennis, water sports, angling and golf would be permitted in England from Wednesday as long as social distancing was enforced.

People will also be able to drive to parks or beaches within the nation – but cannot go to Wales or Scotland for leisure activities if different restrictions are in force.

As long as a two-metre distance is maintained, people will also be allowed to sunbathe or chat in a park with one other person from a different household.