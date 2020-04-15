Long before ‘Tiger King’ there was ‘Roar,’ the most dangerous movie ever made

“Although some scenes appear to show animals being injured, they were never actually hurt,” reads a disclaimer in the opening minute of the 1981 film Roar.

The same cannot be said for humans.

Some 70 people were injured during the making of Noel Marshall’s shocking cult classic, which has been called “the most dangerous movie ever made” and is perhaps most infamous for the reported “mauling” of one of its young stars, Melanie Griffith, endured at the claws of a lion (more on that later).

With the Netflix sensation Tiger King burning up streaming charts and dominating (non-coronavirus-related) pop-culture headlines, Roar is suddenly receiving renewed interest, including a digital rerelease from Alamo Drafthouse beginning Wednesday.

For as stunning as the “anti-masterpiece” — about a mother (Tippi Hedren) and her children (Griffith, along with stepbrothers John Marshall and Jerry Marshall) being stalked by lions, tigers, leopards, cheetahs, cougars and jaguars as they arrive in Tanzania to visit their wildlife researcher father (Noel Marshall) — is to behold, the film’s fang-filled backstory is even wilder. Shot over five years in the late 1970s, Roar has enough intrigue to fill multiple documentaries — which is probably why there have been multiple documentaries on its production (2004’s The Making of Roar and Animal Planet’s Roar: The Most Dangerous Movie Ever Made). Roar also earned considerable attention in Hedren’s 1988 book, The Cats of Shambala.

Noel Marshall, who first made a name for himself as an executive producer on William Friedkin’s head-spinning horror classic The Exorcist, was bitten through the hand by a lion on the very first day of filming. Doctors feared he might lose his arm, but they were able to save the limb — which endured about 10 more bites during the shoot. His wife, Hedren, best known for her work in Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds (1963) and Marnie (1964), was bitten in the head by a lioness known as Cherries, requiring 38 stitches. At another point, her leg was crushed by an elephant. Director of photography Jan de Bont, who would eventually go on to become one of Hollywood’s most in-demand action directors of the ‘90s (Speed, Twister), was bitten in the head by a lion three and a half weeks into production. It took more than 120 stitches to sew his scalp back on. Assistant director Doron Kauper had his throat slashed by a lion. Griffith, the future star of films like Working Girl (1988) and Body Double (1984) who was 19 at the time, was clawed in the face — an injury that required 50 stitches and plastic surgery.

And that’s merely a sampling of the carnage. “It’s amazing no one was killed,” Hedren has said about the film, though she has also disputed the number of people injured.

“The movie wouldn’t be allowed to be made today,” John Marshall, now 66, tells Yahoo Entertainment in an interview promoting the film’s rerelease. Even before his father’s death in 2010 and stepmother Hedren’s and stepsister Griffith’s distancing from the film in more recent years, the middle brother had become the Marshall-Hedren-Griffith family’s point man for the movie.

He was also the first family member to be attacked. Roar hadn’t even begun production when John was visiting the Acton, Calif., ranch the showbiz clan had purchased from Steve Martin (not that Steve Martin, but the Working Wildlife animal trainer). A lion named Tonga Ru pinned John and clamped his head on his jaw for 25 minutes. Martin was eventually able to distract the lion as John crept away and dove into a nearby lake. Fifty-six stitches.

“For seven years afterward I had to work with that full-grown male lion and he tried to finish the job every time,” John says. “It was interrupted, and he didn’t like that.”

Tippi Hedren in Roar. (Alamo Drafthouse) More

The genesis of Roar dates back to the late 1960s. After Hedren’s working relationship with Alfred Hitchcock soured (Hedren, now 90, accused the filmmaker of sexual assault in 2016), the actress filmed a pair of movies in Africa: Satan’s Harvest (released in 1970) and Mister Kingstreet’s War (1973). She and Noel traveled the continent in between projects and became enamored of the wildlife. When on a Mozambique safari they witnessed an abandoned game warden’s house being overrun by lions driven there by poachers, the idea for the film was born.