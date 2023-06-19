LONGI HYDROGEN AND VISION GRID ENERGY JOIN HANDS IN LANDMARK AGREEMENT

MUNICH, June 19, 2023 /CNW/ — LONGi Hydrogen, the world’s leading large-scale electrolyzer and green hydrogen production solution provider, and Vision Grid Energy, a leading engineering, developer, owner and operator of vertically integrated green hydrogen production facilities and innovative energy technology company, are proud to announce the signing of a groundbreaking agreement to foster the development and deployment of green hydrogen-based solutions.

The strategic partnership between LONGi Hydrogen and Vision Grid Energy marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of sustainable energy alternatives. As the world faces the urgent need to transition to a carbon-neutral future, the collaboration will leverage the expertise and resources of both companies to accelerate the adoption of affordable green hydrogen as a key component of the clean energy landscape.

Under this agreement, LONGi Hydrogen and Vision Grid Energy will pool their knowledge, technology, and market insights to develop green hydrogen production facilities in Spain as well as the technological solutions that address the evolving energy demands of industries, transportation, and communities. By combining their strengths, the two companies aim to drive the production, storage, and utilization of green hydrogen as a reliable, affordable, and environmentally friendly energy source.

LONGi Hydrogen, known for its cutting-edge hydrogen production technology, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the partnership. By harnessing their advanced electrolysis systems and “Green Power + Green Hydrogen” solutions, LONGi Hydrogen enables efficient and scalable production of hydrogen, ensuring a steady supply to meet the increasing demand.

Vision Grid Energy, on the other hand, specializes in developing green hydrogen projects and advanced technological solutions related with project´s reliable performance and safe green hydrogen commercialization. Their wide expertise in renewable energy facilities design and optimization complements LONGi Hydrogen’s capabilities, enabling seamless integration of green hydrogen technologies into existing energy and gas network infrastructure.

By combining their efforts, LONGi Hydrogen and Vision Grid Energy are poised to unlock the full potential of green hydrogen as a versatile energy carrier. This collaboration will not only contribute to the reduction of carbon emissions but also drive economic growth and job creation in the emerging green hydrogen economy.

Speaking about the agreement, Ms. Cheng Lan, International GM of LONGi Hydrogen, expressed her enthusiasm: “We are thrilled to partner with Vision Grid Energy in this exciting venture. By combining our expertise, we can pave the way for a cleaner, more sustainable future. Hydrogen has the potential to revolutionize the energy landscape, and together, we will accelerate its adoption and drive meaningful change.”

Mr. Álvaro González, Managing Partner of Vision Grid Energy, shared similar sentiments: “This partnership represents a significant step towards realizing our business plan together with our investors joining us in our project, where our green hydrogen production will be a key factor in achieving it. our goals together with them, and by joining forces with LONGi Hydrogen, we will leverage our collective strengths to make a lasting impact.”

About LONGi Hydrogen

LONGi Hydrogen is a global leading green hydrogen production and solution provider, with focus on alkaline electrolysis technologies. Leveraging on technological innovation, LONGi Hydrogen is dedicated to driving the development and deployment of hydrogen as a clean, reliable and scalable energy source with low LCOH.

About Vision Grid Energy

Vision Grid Energy is a leading engineering, developer, owner and operator of vertically integrated green hydrogen production facilities and innovative energy technology company. Offer profitable investment opportunities in green hydrogen projects to drive the transition towards a sustainable economy for the entire value chain.

