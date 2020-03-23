Look of the Day

Kate and William stopped by the Ambulance Centre in London sharing their support. The Duchess had us all fooled with her perfectly tailored dusty pink suit, which was actually an affordable Marks & Spencer find. Her Autograph-brand blazer (Shop now: $175; marksandspencer.com) and trousers (Shop now: $105; marksandspencer.com) are selling out extremely fast, but we managed to find an even more affordable dupe that’s also on sale (Shop similar: Blazer, $71; macys.com. Pants, $47; macys.com).