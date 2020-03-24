Look of the Day

For Kaia Gerber and friends, this quarantine might seem like a more apocalyptic version of The Breakfast Club. Gerber and her famous friend posse have been spending their time together in LA locked up in a mansion, stocking up at Erewhon market, and dressing like they’re heading to AP calc. Honestly, channeling high school sounds like a good idea right now. It’s definitely more comforting than dressing like an adult who has to self-isolate indefinitely. Gerber’s look is good for both scenarios though: an oversized band hoodie (Shop similar: $450; nordstrom.com), high-top Converse sneakers (Shop now: $85; nordstrom.com), and a knit beanie (Shop similar: $20; nordstrom.com).