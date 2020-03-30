Look of the Day

Julia Roberts isn’t usually one for sharing selfies, but this weekend, Roberts broke her rule for a good cause. On Instagram, the star participated in an “I Stay Home for ____” challenge, listing the people and groups she’s protecting by practicing social distancing. In her mirror pic, she wore an instantly recognizable dress by Australian It-girl brand Realisation Par: the Teale dress in Rouge Fleur (Shop now: $140; realisationpar.com). The exact dress is currently on waitlist, but the brand still has some sizes left of the style in another equally gorgeous pattern, Wild Cherry (Shop now: $210; realisationpar.com).

If you’ve fallen in love with the print, like we have, you can still shop it in a couple other dress styles, including the Juliet (Shop now: $225; realisationpar.com) and the Julia (Shop now: $210; realisationpar.com). Or you can just go ahead and shop the brand’s entire, gut-wrenchingly beautiful lineup.