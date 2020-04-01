Look of the Day

The enormous jeans strike again! Diane Keaton had the internet ablaze last year when she debuted her now-iconic wide-leg jeans, of which she said, “I’ve never received more compliments on anything I’ve ever worn in my entire life.” We must be done with sweatpants, because we need a pair of the extremely comfortable pants. The exact jeans are by Maison Martin Margiela (Shop now: $484; farfetch.com), but these on-sale Nobody Denim jeans (Shop now: $194; nordstrom.com) are a dead ringer.