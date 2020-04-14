Look of the Day
Jennifer Garner’s recent outfit for her socially distanced walk in LA seems deceptively simple until you realize she isn’t just wearing any plain pair of white sneakers. Garner is wearing a pair of Gucci New Ace sneakers that retail for a cool $650 (Shop now: $650; nordstrom.com). Apparently, according to the over 100 five-star reviews on Nordstrom, they’re worth every penny. And they easily elevate her otherwise simple navy polo, which you can score for just $27 (Shop similar: $27; nordstrom.com), and jeans (Shop similar: $162; nordstrom.com).