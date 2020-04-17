Look of the Day

On Twitter the other day, Chrissy Teigen wrote, “u know who is suffering right now. the paparazzi. ain’t got no one to shoot. some outside my house right now. waiting waiting for a walk that will never happen.” Since she is a woman of the people, she went out and gave them a little walk in a gray sweatshirt (Shop similar: $18; nordstrom.com), gray sweatpants (Shop similar: $48; nordstrom.com), and a pair of Quay sunglasses from her collab (Shop now: $55; nordstrom.com). The shining star of her look, though, is obviously her lollipop. The paps must be thrilled.