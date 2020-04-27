Look of the Day

It’s impossible to downplay the staggering and sweeping effect Katie Holmes had on the world when she stepped out in that now-inconic Khaite cashmere cardigan (Shop now: $1,575; ssense.com) and bra (Shop now: $535; ssense.com) set. And while we’re not all that surprised that we ourselves were huge fans, this weekend’s revelation that none other than Rihanna also took the moment to heart is huge. On Fenty Beauty’s Instagram, Rihanna wore the exact same set Katie Holmes made famous, and she gave us a whole new reason to actually consider adding the investment duo to our carts.