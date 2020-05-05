Look of the Day

A couple weeks ago, all the mothers of the world became babysitters, teachers, and playgrounds all at once. It’s tiring for sure, but Witherspoon makes it look fun in her latest Instagram of story time. For the bunk-bed occasion she wore a chunky yellow cardigan (Shop similar: $28; nordstrom.com), a floral dress (Shop similar: $38; nordstrom.com), and gold hoops (Shop similar: $275; nordstrom.com). But the real credit we all want is whatever children’s book made both her and her son so giddy. Witherspoon, give us your secrets.