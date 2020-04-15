Look to Wisconsin for Lessons on a Digital Campaign During a Pandemic

On the day of the election, the Karofsky campaign sent more than 125,000 text messages using specialized software that makes it easier to send out thousands of texts, though it still requires a staff member or volunteer to push send for each message.

“It takes a lot of human energy, and for us it was that human energy that is usually focused on the doors,” said Mr. Chheda (pronounced CHED-dah).

Mr. Chheda also pointed out that overall behavioral changes caused by the pandemic meant shifting some normal messaging strategies. For Ms. Karofsky, that meant holding telephone town halls, an old tactic popular for constituent outreach but not as popular in campaigns. Now, with more people at home, they would regularly get around 6,000 voters on a call. And in smaller campaigns that wouldn’t often spend money on pre-roll ads on Hulu or YouTube, the surge in online viewership as more voters are confined to their homes made these digital ads worth the spend.

Smaller races, such as city alderman in Milwaukee, faced even greater challenges. The digital tools available to bigger campaigns often have some form of geographic borders baked into them, such as a Facebook ad targeted at a congressional district. There is no option for city alderman.

So Mr. Chheda and his team set about making a custom audience that would essentially duplicate those geographic targeting options on Facebook.

“We uploaded a list of addresses that were in the district, and then we targeted mobile devices that were within 50 feet of those addresses,” Mr. Chheda said. “We basically created a map of the district,” he said. “Not at hard connections, but at mobile connections around those latitude and longitude spots.”

Of course, every state has its own byzantine laws and legal processes for voting, and some don’t even offer a no-excuse option to vote by mail. But with election laws changing and primary days shifting amid the pandemic, Wisconsin could provide a road map for some states, according to Mr. Wikler.