Looking for a Fun Thing to Do at Home?

If you are looking for something fun to do over the next few

weeks, Kelli Potts of Cleveland Field

Kitchen is reaching out to their subscribers with a new series

called Dinner & a Movie. In this series, the Cleveland Field

Kitchen will share some of their favorite movies and cook a dinner

with you that is inspired by their movie choice.

They will send their subscribers an email with the movie and a

grocery list in advance. All you need to do is get your groceries

and have the movie they picked ready to go. You can follow along

with their live cooking class on Instagram Live

@clefieldkitchen. Um…. I’d say this is genius

considering the times we are in currently. What a great way to

learn how to make a fabulous meal! I think the whole family could

get involved with this don’t you?