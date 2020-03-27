Looking for a Fun Thing to Do at Home?
If you are looking for something fun to do over the next few
weeks, Kelli Potts of Cleveland Field
Kitchen is reaching out to their subscribers with a new series
called Dinner & a Movie. In this series, the Cleveland Field
Kitchen will share some of their favorite movies and cook a dinner
with you that is inspired by their movie choice.
They will send their subscribers an email with the movie and a
grocery list in advance. All you need to do is get your groceries
and have the movie they picked ready to go. You can follow along
with their live cooking class on Instagram Live
@clefieldkitchen. Um…. I’d say this is genius
considering the times we are in currently. What a great way to
learn how to make a fabulous meal! I think the whole family could
get involved with this don’t you?
This week’s cooking class starts tonight (Friday) at 5:30pm.
The chef will also talk about their favorite movie and field
questions. What a pretty frickin’ good idea! The first movie is
a River Runs Through It paired with Steelhead Trout over an open
fire. In case you missed their email, here is the grocery
list:
- 2-3lbs Trout or other Fish, Salmon would work well
- Beluga Lentils (black lentils)
- Spinach
- Golden Raisins
- 1-2 Red Onions
- Asparagus
- Grain Mustard
- Olive Oil
- Sherry Vinegar (or Balsamic, about any vinegar, would
work)
- Shallot
- Garlic
- Salt + Pepper
- Pine Branches
And make sure you don’t miss another email by subscribing to
their newsletter on their website .
Not familiar with Cleveland Field Kitchen?
We were first introduced to their amazing grilled cheese
sandwiches and unforgettable trout dip at a local brewery a couple
weeks back. And I do mean unforgettable Kelli – Brad still asks
for the recipe! Kelli Potts, started Cleveland Field Kitchen in the
hopes of bringing the Slow Food Movement to Cleveland.
Cleveland Field Kitchen is a boutique catering and event company
that focuses on celebrating the every day, and appreciating each
season with menus that highlight local ingredients. One of their
signature events is called the NOMAD series. Each event gathers a
group of 50 people to a long table at a beautiful venue to
celebrate food cooked from local farms.
“Our NOMAD gatherings are about building longer tables,
celebrating the every day, and appreciating the art of slow living.
Each event pairs a locally-sourced menu with a unique local venue
to tell a story, bring your senses alive, and create an
unforgettable, one-of-a-kind experience.” – Kelli Potts
The series has helped create a great following for Cleveland
Field Kitchen, where most people who go to a NOMAD dinner, later
become catering clients.
With Kelli’s approach to gathering people to the table to
celebrate locally-sourced food in beautiful settings, she has
succeeded in her goal of bringing the Slow Food Movement to
Cleveland.
So, just another piece of this cool company. They will be
firing up their food truck soon. What will they be bringing you?
Some awesome seasonal salads, what they like to call “Grazing
Boxes”, and killer grilled cheese sandwiches. The salads will
be interesting and unique for sure. The Grazing Box is something to
grab if you are just in the mood for snacking and don’t want an
entire meal – just fun stuff to graze on! The grilled cheese
sandwiches will be something to die for. For example: Stone Oven
sourdough bread, sharp cheddar cheese, shredded brussels sprouts,
homemade apple bacon jam (WHAT the WHAT?) and toasted to
perfection. I for one will be tracking down that food truck!
Let’s support this local Boss Babe by subscribing to her
newsletter and gathering at a NOMAD dinner this summer!