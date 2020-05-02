Looking For Alibrandi: The reunion

Twenty years ago this week, the film version of Melina Marchetta’s successful novel Looking For Alibrandi was released in cinemas and became a much-loved cultural touchstone of its own.

To mark the anniversary, Stellar arranged a reunion (via video chat, of course) between Marchetta and the film’s four lead actors – Anthony LaPaglia, Greta Scacchi, Pia Miranda and Kick Gurry – to reminisce about bringing the iconic story to life and discuss its impact on a generation.

Stellar: Melina, your novel came out in 1992 when you were 27, quickly becoming a bestseller. And then film offers began pouring in. How did you feel about the idea of Looking For Alibrandi, the movie?

Melina Marchetta [MM] : I was a bit cautious because I’d never seen Italians portrayed well in film or television in Australia.

For me, it was about the cultural sensitivity of the story, and that’s always the first thing that goes out the window, whether it’s in the casting or it’s in the writing.

But then I was approached by [producer] Tristram Miall, who had just done Strictly Ballroom, and I loved that film and figured he was the right person.

Stellar: It took eight years to get it onto the big screen. Did you have a dream cast in mind from the beginning?

MM: I knew Greta and I knew Anthony, but I didn’t know where we’d get the young people from because they had to be new, and I hadn’t seen anyone who would be right.

I distinctly remember the first time I saw all of you – Pia, you came into that casting room and I knew straight away. Of course it’s about a good story, but the cast is what makes it powerful all these years later.

media_camera Stellar’s Zoom interview with the cast Anthony LaPaglia, Greta Scacchi, Pia Miranda, Kick Gurry and Melina Marchetta. (Picture: Supplied)

Stellar: Greta, were you a “yes” as soon as you read the script?

Greta Scacchi [GS]: There are times in your career when you’re being bombarded with scripts and it’s rare to read one where it all just zings, but this one just flew off the page.

You still can’t predict how a film is going to turn out – you can never say, “Oh, this is going to be a winner.”

Pia was perfect for the role, and also adorable. To see an instinctive talent throwing herself into the work with such relish, goodwill and good manners… And Kick, you were the perfect boy that a mother doesn’t want her daughter to bring home.

Stellar: Kick, you and Pia were both film first-timers. How were the nerve levels in the lead-up to production beginning?

Kick Gurry [KG]: Greta and I had a first interaction, which both elevated my anxiety and relieved my nerves a little. She had a famous line from a movie called…

GS: Oh, god…

KG: … called Presumed Innocent, where Harrison Ford is in his office and she comes in, sits on his desk and they’re about to be intimate, and she looks at him and says, “It’s going to be so good.”

I walked into the make-up trailer on my first day and Greta was sitting in there by herself, and I looked over and thought, “Oh my God, what do I say to Greta Scacchi? I’ve got to sound cool.”

And then suddenly she just looked over and she said, “Are you Kick?” and I was like, “Ahh… yeah.” She just looked at me and said, “It’s going to be so good.”

GS: I think you imagined that.

media_camera Scacchi, Elena Cotta and Miranda in the classic tomato-bottling opening scene of the movie. (Picture: Supplied)

Stellar: Pia, can you remember what your first day on the set was like?

Pia Miranda [PM]: It was the massive crying scene on the ferry with Kick, which was stressful because I felt like, if I don’t nail this they’re going to fire me.

Stellar: That scene also required a kiss. Do you remember that, Kick?

KG: Being out on Sydney Harbour, Titanic had just come out, Pia and I were on the front of a ferry making out… It was pretty incredible.

GS: Pags [Anthony LaPaglia] is here!

Anthony LaPaglia [AL]: I’m 45 minutes late because I just figured out how to use Zoom.

PM: Hey, Dad!

AL: How’s my daughter doing?

PM: I’m OK. How are you doing, Daddy?

AL: Yeah, good. I got to live the real thing, don’t worry. I now have a 17-year-old daughter. My life is hell. I would have played my character so differently had I known. It’s Method acting in reverse.

media_camera Greta Scacchi, Pia Miranda and Anthony LaPaglia in the 2000 hit film Looking For Alibrandi. (Picture: Supplied)

Stellar: Anthony, let’s recap, you played Josie’s deadbeat dad who came good in the end. You weren’t a parent at the time – but now, as you’ve just said, you have a daughter the same age…

AL: I am going through some of the same stuff that I went through in the film. It’s so bizarre. But I use the film as a reference point for parenting.

Stellar: The first scene of the film is the whole Alibrandi clan bottling tomatoes in the backyard. There’s a reason it looks so authentic…

GS: It was directly from Melina’s family tradition. And a lot of them were there on the day, your aunts and uncles, Melina, playing the family.

MM: And it was at my grandmother’s house, as well. So many of the older generation have passed away and that house has been sold, but my family has this beautiful memory of it in a feature film.

Stellar: Pia, did you bring your own experience of being an immigrant kid growing up in Australia to the role?

PM: Absolutely. I was at school in the ’80s in Melbourne. It was a time when multicultural society was something that was celebrated, but to experience it was a different thing.

There was always this sense that I was a little bit left of centre. I didn’t quite fit in with all my gorgeous blonde, white-bread friends. My mum’s Australian and my dad’s Italian and my nonna was such a massive influence, but it was definitely something that was separated from my everyday teenage years.

Being cast in the film let me reflect on what I’d been through – maybe suppressing some of those Italian elements of myself – and let me really celebrate it as well.

AL: The film resonates that way still, and I think there are some things that just haven’t really changed – some things just don’t change over time.

media_camera Alibrandi features in this Sunday’s Stellar. media_camera Melina Marchetta is the author of Looking For Alibrandi. (Picture: Daniel Nadel for Stellar)

Stellar: It’s been 20 years, but the film hasn’t really dated. Does anyone have their own theory as to why?

AL: Time stands still in the Catholic world, starting from the 12th century [laughs].

KG: The special sauce is the fact that the Josie the audience meets – and this is exactly as Melina wrote it – is confident and really secure, but the Josie who interacts with the world around her is wildly insecure and doesn’t know where the hell she fits in. And that, I think, is how most humans experience life.

PM: A lot of the people who come up to me now say, “That film changed my life.” Young Italian and Greek girls especially say, “That was the first time I saw myself on screen, the first time I felt like I ever existed in the world.” And that’s universal. It doesn’t matter how [many] generations go by. That will always resonate.

