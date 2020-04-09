Looking for ways to brighten up Easter? Try Safari West’s virtual Easter egg hunt

Looking for ways to brighten Easter for your kids?

Safari West is holding an online version of Hunt for the Hare on Easter Sunday. Families can go to Safari West’s Facebook page at 10 a.m. to watch the wildlife preserve’s staff search for Mr. Hare, who gets lost on the property and leaves a trail of eggs for other animals to discover.

Safari West staff will answer children’s questions about the animals on Facebook during the event to make the experience interactive, marketing director Aphrodite Caserta said.

A downloadable coloring book page will be made available before the event, and Safari West also is hosting an egg decorating contest. To enter, post a photo of your decorated eggs to Instagram with the hashtag #HuntForTheHare. Winners will receive gift cards from Safari West.