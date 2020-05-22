Lori Loughlin faces prison after officially changing plea to guilty in college admissions scandal — but it’s not a done deal

Lori Loughlin faces sentence of two months behind bars while husband Mossimo Giannulli will serve five months stemming from Project Varsity Blues sting.
Lori Loughlin faces sentence of two months behind bars while husband Mossimo Giannulli will serve five months stemming from Project Varsity Blues sting.
TOWIE’s Yazmin Oukhellou shows off her toned abs in a grey sports bra and matching leggings as she picks up a healthy lunch in London
It’s the McBeckhams! David and wife Victoria have been ‘stocking up on Big Mac sauce bought on Ebay while locked down in their £6million pad’
Jennifer Lopez, 50, shows off her rock-hard abs and incredible figure as she takes part in a gruelling workout with fiancé Alex Rodriguez By Jack
They welcomed their newborn daughter Harper May earlier this month. And on Saturday, Karl Stefanovic, 45, and wife Jasmine Yarbrough, 36, enjoyed their first family