Jimmys Post

Lori Loughlin, husband agree to jail time

Lori Loughlin, husband agree to jail time

Actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have agreed to plead guilty to charges in the college admissions bribery case and serve prison time, according to court papers filed today.

The couple agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud in a plea agreement filed in Boston’s federal court.

The charge carries up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

Prosecutors have agreed to dismiss charges of money laundering and federal programs bribery that were added after the case was filed.

MORE: Lori Loughlin hires prison coach

media_cameraLori Loughlin exits the courthouse, with husband Mossimo Giannulli (L). Picture: Joseph Prezioso / AFP

MORE: Lori Loughlin ‘scared and upset’

Under the plea agreement, Loughlin has agreed to serve two months in prison and Giannulli has agreed to serve five months. The plea deal must be approved by the judge.

“Under the plea agreements filed today, these defendants will serve prison terms reflecting their respective roles in a conspiracy to corrupt the college admissions process and which are consistent with prior sentences in this case,” said United States Attorney Andrew Lelling.

“We will continue to pursue accountability for undermining the integrity of college admissions.”

An attorney for the couple declined to comment.

Loughlin and Giannulli previously pleaded not guilty and firmly insisted on their innocence even as other parents reached deals with prosecutors. The couple are the 23rd and 24th parents to plead guilty in the case.

Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters into the University of Southern California as crew team recruits, even though neither of them played the sport.

Originally published as Lori Loughlin, husband agree to jail time

Source link

admin

Related News

TOWIE’s Yazmin Oukhellou shows off her toned abs in a sports bra as she picks up a healthy lunch

TOWIE’s Yazmin Oukhellou shows off her toned abs in a sports bra as she picks up a healthy lunch

TOWIE’s Yazmin Oukhellou shows off her toned abs in a grey sports bra and matching leggings as she picks up a healthy lunch in London

David and Victoria Beckham have ‘stocked up on Big Mac sauce ordered from Ebay’

David and Victoria Beckham have ‘stocked up on Big Mac sauce ordered from Ebay’

It’s the McBeckhams! David and wife Victoria have been ‘stocking up on Big Mac sauce bought on Ebay while locked down in their £6million pad’

Jennifer Lopez, 50, shows off her rock-hard abs as she works out with fiancé Alex Rodriguez 

Jennifer Lopez, 50, shows off her rock-hard abs as she works out with fiancé Alex Rodriguez 

Jennifer Lopez, 50, shows off her rock-hard abs and incredible figure as she takes part in a gruelling workout with fiancé Alex Rodriguez By Jack

Karl Stefanovic and wife Jasmine Yarbrough enjoy their first family outing with newborn daughter

Karl Stefanovic and wife Jasmine Yarbrough enjoy their first family outing with newborn daughter

They welcomed their newborn daughter Harper May earlier this month.  And on Saturday, Karl Stefanovic, 45, and wife Jasmine Yarbrough, 36, enjoyed their first family

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *