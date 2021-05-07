LORYERGO Monitor Stand for Desk with 3 Adjustable Height for PC Monitor, Laptop, Printer, Monitor Desk with Storage Organizer, Relieve Neck Pain -Plastic
Price: $21.79
Product Description
LORYERGO – Adjustable Monitor Stand Riser with Drawer
Good Form. Good Function. Good Health.
Do you want to find items accurately on your messy desktop?Do you feel eyestrain, neck & shoulder pain for using computer for a long time?Wanna adjust the height of the monitor according to your sitting position to up to your eyes level?
What you want is all in the LORYERGO LEMS05 monitor stand
Comes with 3 adjustable heights, you could customize the viewing angle for your best eyes level, relieving the pain of your eyes, back & neck.
For saving more storage space, you could also put your office supplies, tablet, phone in the drawer or slot.
Lowest Height – 2 inch
Middle Height – 3.6 inch
Maximum Height – 5 inch
Non-slip Pad
Prevent the monitor stand slipping off to protect the computer and laptop, make you more at ease with the practical design.
Versatile Slot
Comes with a versatile slot, it can be used as a tablet holder, cell phone holder & pen holder, provide you a convenient office lifestyle.
A Drawer for More Storage Space
Comes with an Extra Drawer, you could put your office supplies in it, help you to save more storage space.
Tool Free Assembly
Quick assembly does not require any tools, you could add or reduce the segments to adjust the height freely.
Model Number
LEMS05
LEMS03
LEMS07
LEMS09
LEMS12
LEMS13
Color
Black
Black
Black
Black
Black
Black
Material
MDF
Metal
Metal
MDF
MDF
MDF
Weight Capacity
44lbs
44lbs
44lbs
44lbs
44lbs
44lbs
Adjustable
Height Adjustable (2” / 3.6” / 5”)
Height Adjustable (4.0” / 4.8” / 5.6”)
No (Height: 5.9″)
No (Height: 5.5”)
No
Length Adjustable (38.5” – 52”)
