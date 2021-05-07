LORYERGO Monitor Stand for Desk with 3 Adjustable Height for PC Monitor, Laptop, Printer, Monitor Desk with Storage Organizer, Relieve Neck Pain -Plastic



Price: $21.79

(as of May 08,2021 00:43:56 UTC – Details)





Product Description

LORYERGO – Adjustable Monitor Stand Riser with Drawer



Good Form. Good Function. Good Health.

Do you want to find items accurately on your messy desktop?Do you feel eyestrain, neck & shoulder pain for using computer for a long time?Wanna adjust the height of the monitor according to your sitting position to up to your eyes level?

What you want is all in the LORYERGO LEMS05 monitor stand

Comes with 3 adjustable heights, you could customize the viewing angle for your best eyes level, relieving the pain of your eyes, back & neck.

For saving more storage space, you could also put your office supplies, tablet, phone in the drawer or slot.

Lowest Height – 2 inch

Middle Height – 3.6 inch

Maximum Height – 5 inch

Non-slip Pad

Prevent the monitor stand slipping off to protect the computer and laptop, make you more at ease with the practical design.

Versatile Slot

Comes with a versatile slot, it can be used as a tablet holder, cell phone holder & pen holder, provide you a convenient office lifestyle.

A Drawer for More Storage Space

Comes with an Extra Drawer, you could put your office supplies in it, help you to save more storage space.

Tool Free Assembly

Quick assembly does not require any tools, you could add or reduce the segments to adjust the height freely.

Model Number

LEMS05

LEMS03

LEMS07

LEMS09

LEMS12

LEMS13

Color

Black

Black

Black

Black

Black

Black

Material

MDF

Metal

Metal

MDF

MDF

MDF

Weight Capacity

44lbs

44lbs

44lbs

44lbs

44lbs

44lbs

Adjustable

Height Adjustable (2” / 3.6” / 5”)

Height Adjustable (4.0” / 4.8” / 5.6”)

No (Height: 5.9″)

No (Height: 5.5”)

No

Length Adjustable (38.5” – 52”)

FREELY CUSTOMIZE HEIGHT: This monitor riser can be adjusted for 3 heights as your requirement, the height can be adjusted from 2 inch to 5 inch, maximize meet your needs

CUSTOMIZE STORAGE SPACE: Comes with a detachable drawer, you could organize your supplies in the drawer or just put it underneath the computer stand without drawer

SATISFY YOUR ALL NEEDS WITH VERSATILE SLOT: Comes with a versatile slot, it can be used as a tablet holder, cell phone holder & pen holder, provide you a convenient office lifestyle

TOOL FREE ASSEMBLY: Adjust and assemble this monitor stand through adding or reducing the leg segments without any tools, you could get a new monitor stand with 1 minute

PERFCET FOR VIEWING ANGLE: Designed as a ergonomic monitor riser, it can be up to your eye level to relieve the pain of your eye, neck & shoulder, providing you a comfortable viewing angle





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

