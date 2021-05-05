LORYERGO Monitor Stand – Monitor Stand Riser 16.5 inch, 2 Tier Desktop Stand for Laptop, Laptop Desk Stand with Slot for Phone & Cable Management, Desk Stand for Printer, Computer ect…



LORYERGO – LEMS09 2 TIER MONITOR STAND RISER



Do your eyes feel tired for using computer for a long time?

Is it difficult to find what item you want on a messy desktop?

Wanna get a monitor stand to solve these problems?

What you want is all in the LORYERGO LEMS09 monitor stand

5.5″ Height perfect for your eye level and relieve your spine pain2 Tier design with extra storage space for files and other office suppliesCable groove make your desk clear and neat!Cellphone slot keep your devieces in place and nearby

Model Number

LEMS09

LEMS08

LEMS06

LEMS03

LEMS02

LEMS12

Material

MDF

MDF

Metal

Metal

MDF

MDF

Weight Capacity

44lbs

44lbs

44lbs

44lbs

44lbs

44lbs

Color

Black

Black

Black

Black

Black

Black

Height Adjustable

No (5.5”)

No (3.9”)

No (3.9″)

Yes (4.0″/4.8″/5.6″)

No

No

THOUGHTFUL DESIGN WITH DETAILS – The built in cellphone slot and cable management hub keep your desk tidy and neat. 4 non-slip pads prevent the computer monitor stand from sliping or falling, keeping your devices safe at any moment!

EXTRA SPACE FOR STORAGE – This monitor stand riser is designed to provide 2 tier storage space for your notes, files, glasses, mouse, keyboard, speakers etc. Organize everything in order!

OPTIONAL TIERS – Your new monitor stand won’t trouble you in terms of assembly. Besides, it allows you to freely customize your monitor riser as 1 tier or 2 tier storage space according to your needs

ERGONOMIC HEIGHT – Designed with the ideal viewing height of 5.5 inches high, this monitor riser fit perfectly your eye level, helping you to correct sitting posture, relieve your back & neck pain. Always focus on work without pain!

VERSATILE DESKTOP RISER – Weight limit up to 44 lbs, it can serve as a laptop stand, computer riser, desktop stand, printer stand. Stable & durable material serve for all your needs at both office and home





