Los Angeles Will Now Allow Anyone with Coronavirus Symptoms to Get Testing, Previous Requirements Lifted

Good news for Los Angeles residents who are hoping to be tested for coronavirus – Mayor Eric Garcetti has announced that anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 will now be eligible for a test.

There were previous requirements for testing that withheld many people from getting the test to confirm if they had contracted the virus or not.

KTLA reports that testing was previously limited to people “who are 65 and older, those with underlying health conditions who are showing symptoms, or patients who are subject to a mandatory two-week quarantine with more than seven days remaining due to a confirmed exposure to the virus.”

Now, anyone will have access to the tests, but people who are over 65 or have underlying conditions will receive priority access.

“This doesn’t mean we will have a test for everybody tomorrow, but it means that our capacity is now greater than the number we were getting through the requirements that we had,” Garcetti said. “Sign up today, see if you can get a test.”