Lottie Moss wears pink tie-dyed mini dress as she enjoys the sunshine

Lottie Moss has been making the most of her daily outings in the sunshine amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The 22-year-old looked incredible as she cheekily glanced over her shoulder, wearing a short pink tie-dyed dress by fashion brand O Mighty on Thursday.

She captioned the image with the words: ‘Hi’ with a couple of kisses.

Lottie Moss wore a pink tie-dyed mini dress as she enjoyed the sunshine in the capital on Thursday after ‘flouting lockdown rules’

Lottie teamed her dress with a pair of white trainers by Off White which had a bright pink rubber sole.

She had a big smile on her face as she glanced backwards and tied her blonde locks up in a high ponytail.

She was such a fan of her look that she posted it again on her Stories, as she stuck her tongue out at the camera.

Lottie has been holed up at her family’s home in the Cotswolds but has returned to the capital.

She had been living in LA but had come back home to visit and been stuck in the UK when the coronavirus struck.

The half-sister of Kate Moss has been accused of flouting lockdown rules by attending a boozy bash with her Made In Chelsea pals.

The model is believed to have attended a party hosted by Jamie Laing and his girlfriend Sophie Habboo.

Rule-breaker: Lottie Moss has reportedly returned to London from the Cotswolds and flouted lockdown rules by attending a boozy bash with her Made In Chelsea pals

There, they were joined by Emily Blackwell and influencer Bethany Moore at the event which went on until 5am on Thursday morning.

According to The Sun, neighbours in the area complained because of the noise the group made at the alleged party.

A source told the publication: ‘The group has really struggled being cooped up in lockdown.

‘A low-key gathering at Jamie and Habs’ house got a bit out of hand with lots of booze and music.’

In Instagram Story pictures, Lottie and Bethany were seen posing for selfies while Jamie was seen in the background.