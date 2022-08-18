LOUDER.ai Already Increasing the Reach of Local, State and National Campaign Ads

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Louder.ai, the political and not-for-profit advertising platform for candidates and causes, is already operating at the local, state and national levels, according to its CEO William Gorfein.

Louder.ai equips each ad with a link that makes the ad “re-fuelable” by supporters who simply click to donate and instantly increase the ad’s budget. Via Louder.ai technology, compelling ads can “go further” as they are seen on the Internet and digital television, win adherents and have their budgets snowball.

“It is extraordinarily gratifying,” Gorfein said, “to see that our advertising platform is already being noticed and adopted by local, state and national candidates, by political action committees and by not-for-profit causes. Just months after minting our technology, we have candidates and causes recognizing that they can either launch ads that are ‘one-and-done’ or launch ads that invite donors to keep them going. We think that should be an easy decision.”

Gorfein has been presenting the Louder.ai advertising technology platform to an international gathering of entrepreneurs, investors and software developers in Houston, Texas this week, while also meeting with political consulting groups and candidates.

“I have the enviable job,” Gorfein said, “of telling people about a new idea that seems like it should have existed for a long time, yet hasn’t—ads that invite people to put a little money behind them and get the vote out for candidates they want elected or get word out about causes they care about. Louder.ai is another way for people to have an impact on the world. They simply click on our bullhorn when they see it on an ad. That allows them to fund the ad. And—boom—that ad reaches more and more people.”

Louder.ai-powered ads have already seen donors adding very significant funding beyond the ads’ initial budgets. “This is the first time human beings are being asked to donate money to contribute to the budgets of ads they see ‘in the wild,’ whether on the Internet or digital television, and they’re doing it. That’s a novel business process we have invested a great deal of time and thought to bring to market and protect via intellectual property, and our team couldn’t be more committed to making it the gold standard. We think that launching ads via Louder.ai could turn out to be a competitive advantage in political races across the country and around the world.”

Initial investors in Louder.ai include New York-based Proactive Capital Partners and Houston-based Softeq Venture Studio.

