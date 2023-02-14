LOUISA MAY ALCOTT'S LITTLE WOMEN – A NEW MUSICAL ADAPTATION

AN EXCLUSIVE PREVIEW IN LOS ANGELES AND NEW YORK

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — 4 Times Entertainment announces a new musical adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s iconic coming-of-age novel Little Women. Be part of musical theatre history when two concert presentations are performed as an intimate introduction to the re-imagining of the beloved story.

The first concert will take place on March 6 at the famed Knitting Factory in North Hollywood. With the feeling of an industry-exclusive listening party, the audience will experience a surprisingly captivating take on the classic story. A portion of the proceeds from the March 6 concert will go to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which gifts children with books. Following the performance in Los Angeles, the show moves to New York’s acclaimed 54 Below on April 24.

Little Women follows the adventures of the March sisters’ odyssey into adulthood. Featuring a lush, cinematic score and compelling lyrics, this musical version digs deeper into the human condition of each character and invites the audience to explore these beloved young women again with fresh eyes.

“Making a period piece like Little Women accessible to an audience for today is not terribly challenging because the characters and themes are timeless,” says co-book writer and lyricist John Gabriel Koladziej. “The story is about normal, everyday people and how we learn to grow up. It’s about finding the courage to live fully in our true selves.”

Co-book writer and lyricist Christina Harding adds, “We want to celebrate this aspect of Louisa May Alcott’s story and hope that young people will receive the message that you are needed — there is room for your true self whoever you are, and for whatever brings you joy.”

This production marks the first time Harding and Koladziej have collaborated.

The concerts feature celebrated performances by: Jenna Lea Rosen (Goodspeed Musicals’ Anne of Green Gables, Grease at McCoy Rigby Ent., Beauty and The Beast at Moonlight Amphitheatre), Chris Mann (NBC’s The Voice and The Phantom of the Opera), Terron Brooks (The Temptations miniseries, Broadway’s The Lion King, Hairspray), Ali Ewoldt (Helen Hayes Award nominee, She Loves Me, at Signature Theatre, Broadway’s Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables revival) Kim Huber (Broadway’s Beauty and the Beast, Sunset Boulevard), Sophie Pollono (The Young and the Restless, Disney Channel’s Fast Layne), Kayla Stone (Broadway’s National Tour Anastasia) and more talents from stage and screen, including Devon Davidson, Barbara Carlton Heart, Miyuki Miyagi, Payson Lewis,and Jater Webb.

Behind the score is accomplished composer and conductor Dan Redfeld, who currently serves as the music director for CTG’s revival of The Secret Garden at the Ahmanson Theatre.

For tickets to the March 6 performance: https://www.ticketweb.com/event/little-women-a-newmusical-knitting-factory-noho-tickets/12854965

In anticipation of Little Women, selections from the show have been released:

“Fly Away” (Official Video) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hUlF3ki3438

“Little Women” (Official Video) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F4Hi1LTnC50

“When Nighttime Falls” (Official Video) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P6vHS9UHOm0

LITTLE WOMEN

Website: www.thelittlewomenmusical.com

Instagram: @thelittlewomenmusical

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thelittlewomenmusical

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/louisa-may-alcotts-little-women—a-new-musical-adaptation-301745691.html

SOURCE 4 Times Entertainment, Inc.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

