media_play

Louisiana Resident Canoes Along Flooded Street

Heavy rains and flooding in Louisiana on May 14 led one man to take to a canoe to navigate the flooded streets of Ponchatoula, a city near New Orleans, video shows. Local reports said that law enforcement in the area rescued numerous residents on the night of May 14 and into the following morning. More than a foot of rain reportedly fell in the vicinity starting on Thursday night. This video was taken by local resident Pamela Kirk, who filmed her son Blake playfully testing the waters near their home in downtown Ponchatoula. Blake, Kirk told Storyful, “is an avid fisherman, so he took the occasion to have some fun with his pirogue.” See Newswire for additional footage of flooding in southeast Louisiana. Credit: Pamela Kirk via Storyful