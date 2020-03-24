Loungewear options that will make staying home that little more stylish

If you’re currently looking to bump up your loungewear options you’re not alone. With more time spent at home right now it’s a great to have some comfortable pieces that are simple yet have an element of polish. I’ve always been a big fan of loungewear and lived in it when I had both the girls as we would spend a lot of time at home. In the process I’ve worked out the key pieces that are great to mix and match and have in your wardrobe. Here are a few to add to your collection…

Jogger pant

These are as comfy as tracksuit pants but are just that little more polished. With the tapered leg and cropped length they’re the ideal pants to live in when you’re working from home or simply up to your umpteenth Netflix session…

A white tee

It’s worth building up a collection of white tees as you can pretty much live in them 7 days a week. They’re the ideal companion to a jogger pant, jeans, shorts… the list is endless so the cost per wear is great. Also, you can easily work them into your work/going out wardrobe when things are back to normal.

A matching set

A two-piece set is always a shortcut to looking polished. And there are so many sets that are comfortable and stylish at the same time. Look for fabrics such as super soft cotton or linen, they’re made for days spent staying in.

Drop crotch pants

I had a few Bassike drop crotch pants in my post-baby wardrobe and found them so great for wearing around the house but were fine to wear out in case I needed to get some fresh air. The Bassike pants can be a little pricey so definitely look out for options from chain stores like Country Road or Glassons or hit up ASOS which has some really affordable versions.

Wide leg pants

I’ve always been a fan of wide leg pants and they’re even better when you’re staying in. They’re great when made from a soft jersey or linen, and can often be found as a set with a matching jumper which makes for a no-brainer outfit.

A cosy sweater

Now that the weather is cooling down it’s definitely good to have a few cosy knits on hand. Pop them on with a cosy jogger pant or with jeans and prepare to snuggle up in style.