Lourdes Leon, 26, Steps Out Without Face Mask After Mom Madonna Says She Had COVID-19

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon stepped out in New York City without a face mask, amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

Lourdes Leon was spotted enjoying some fresh air when she stepped out in New York sans face mask on May 8. The 23-year-old daughter of Madonna looked relaxed as she grabbed a coffee with friends, just days after her mom revealed she had coronavirus during her Madame X world tour. Lourdes opted not to wear any protective gear as she chatted with her pals on the sidewalk after picking up some beverages. You can see the photos here.

The model cut a casual figure as she donned a colorful tee underneath a multicolored jacket featuring a geometric print. She added even more color to the outfit with a pair of high waisted orange jeans and light blue sneakers. She styled her long, dark locks into a sleek style, allowing her tresses to fall effortlessly down her back.

It comes just one month after her mom shared a wacky video of herself performing a rendition of her smash hit “Vogue” while singing into a hairbrush and dancing around her bathroom at 3am. The March 20 Instagram video is everything we never knew we needed, as the songstress replaced the original lyrics with, “C’mon, go, let’s go eat some fried fish (fried fish).” She continued, “C’mon on, vogue, I mean go…’cause there’s no more pasta, oh no, we’re gonna eat some fried fish, yeah,” lamenting about the lack of items on grocery shelves right now, amid the coronavirus outbreak, while twirling around the room.

Although she’s self isolating in London with her dancer boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams and daughter Mercy James, Madonna claimed on May 6 that she had coronavirus while on her latest world tour, which had been plagued with cancellations due to her multiple knee injuries. The singer was apparently in pain when she fell off a chair during one of the show’s dance sequences during her time on stage and was helped up by one of her dancers. She carried on despite the struggle and ended up finishing the show, but it followed several months of trying to recover from previous knee injuries.