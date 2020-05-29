Love Island Australia star Shelby Mills joins adult website OnlyFans

Many reality stars are turning to OnlyFans to supplement their income as the COVID-19 recession impacts the influencer marketing industry.

And Shelby ‘Bilby’ Mills is the latest Love Island Australia contestant to join the subscription-based adult website.

On Friday, the 26-year-old model shared a raunchy photo of herself in red lingerie to Instagram and announced she had joined OnlyFans.

‘Keep them talking’: Shelby ‘Bilby’ Mills (pictured) is the latest Love Island Australia contestant to join the subscription-based adult website OnlyFans

‘Keep them talking,’ she wrote in her caption, before telling her followers to click the ‘link in bio’ to her OnlyFans account.

Fans can now subscribe for $15.95 a month to gain access to her exclusive content.

It is unclear what type of content she is making for OnlyFans. Daily Mail Australia has contacted Shelby Mills for comment.

Making money: Fans can subscribe for $15.95 a month to gain access to her exclusive content

Income stream: Shelby is among the many reality TV stars, models and Instagram influencers that have joined OnlyFans in recent months to make extra cash during the COVID-19 recession

Shelby is among the many reality TV stars, models and Instagram influencers that have joined OnlyFans in recent months to make extra cash as the economy dips.

The website allows users to sell adult content to paying subscribers.

Love Island’s Vanessa Sierra and The Bachelorette’s Paddy Colliar are among the platform’s high-profile Australian ‘creators’.

Content can range from something as innocent as a suggestive selfie all the way to hardcore pornography, and can earn creators thousands of dollars.

Top earner: Rhyce Power (pictured), who first shot to fame as Jessika Power’s ‘hot brother’ on Married At First Sight last year, is currently one of the top creators on OnlyFans

Rhyce Power, who first shot to fame as Jessika Power’s ‘hot brother’ on Married At First Sight last year, is currently one of the top creators on OnlyFans.

The former carpenter, 28, recently shared his earnings from the site on Instagram, revealing he had made more than $50,000 in just one month.

Vanessa Sierra, who happens to be Rhyce’s ex-girlfriend, is known to use the ‘upsell method’ to earn herself extra dollars.

For $20 a month, her subscribers can access the kind of sexy bikini photos that fill her Instagram page, but Vanessa will then send private messages to her fans offering more risqué content for cash.

Big bucks! The former carpenter, 28, recently shared his earnings from the site on Instagram, revealing he had made more than $50,000 in just one month

The content on the OnlyFans page she shares with her YouTube star boyfriend, Luke Erwin, is far more explicit, and features the couple engaging in sex acts.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia about their controversial career move earlier this year, the frisky pair said they were simply ahead of the curve by joining OnlyFans.

‘I’m not scared to make moves and always jump on social media platforms before the crowd,’ Vanessa explained.

‘Everyone seems so shocked yet in a couple of years it will be the norm to have an OnlyFans account,’ she added.

Raunchy: Former Love Island Australia contestant Vanessa Sierra made the controversial move to OnlyFans with her YouTube star boyfriend, Luke Erwin

Shameless: She recently spoke to Daily Mail Australia about joining OnlyFans, saying: ‘I’m not scared to make moves and always jump on social media platforms before the crowd’

‘The same people who made a joke of us when we were on TikTok are now the ones obsessed with the app. This will be no different.

‘We are just doing what makes us happy and creating content that isn’t restricted by Instagram guidelines. We are in the top 0.02 per cent of OnlyFans creators for a reason!’

However, the Australian government has warned young people against making their own X-rated content, saying their accounts could be hacked and leaked online.

Australia’s eSafety Commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, said last month: ‘Australians who share explicit images on the Internet can place themselves at risk of wider circulation of those images across the Internet.’

More than 5,000 Australians have registered as content creators on OnlyFans in the past year, according to the Courier Mail.