Love Island winner Paige Turley makes cheeky joke about Finn Tapp

Paige Turley has joked she needs a ‘bigger bed’ to cope with living with Finn Tapp.

The loved-up couple – who won Love Island earlier this year – are currently in lockdown together at Paige’s parents’ house, where they’ve been spending lots of time between the bed sheets.

Paige, 22, shared to The Sun on Sunday: ‘The nation has seen both of us half-naked for six weeks anyway and my parents watched us on TV like the rest of the country, so they don’t mind.

‘Finn is a gorgeous looking guy who is even more gorgeous in the flesh. He’s a big guy and takes up a lot of space in the bed. We’re going to need a bigger bed – the double just isn’t cutting it!’

Paige also revealed she’s already planning to marry and have children with Finn in the future.

The blonde beauty explained that she loves seeing ‘family guy’ Finn interact with his loved ones, but they’re too young to start thinking about starting a family just yet.

‘We want to have fun first, then marriage and family can come in time’, she sensibly said.

Paige recently apologised to her fans for being ‘absent’, before explaining she had been busy catching up with her beau after he arrived at her home in Glasgow.

She revealed that the couple had decided to self-isolate together following government advice to stay indoors for the time being.

Paige then posted a video herself giggling in bed wearing a pink and white satin stripe cami alongside a grinning bare-chested Finn.

Sharing a clip of the couple in bed together, Paige wrote: ‘The reason I have done the disappearing act the last couple of days… I was catching up with this stranger.

She added: ‘P.s. he drove six hours to Scotland to isolate with me [crying faces].’

Paige had been in Scotland while Finn was in his hometown of Milton Keynes, before driving to be reunited with his girlfriend.

The couple have been spending plenty of time together since being crowned winners of the first ever winter edition of Love Island.