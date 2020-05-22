Love Island’s Laura Anderson and her personal trainer boyfriend Tom Brazier walk their dogs

She confirmed the rumours when she went public with her new boyfriend Tom Brazier last week.

And Laura Anderson looked smitten with the personal trainer as they took their dogs for a walk in London on Thursday.

The Love Island star carried her adorable Pomeranian Buddy while Tom led his bulldog Bicep.

Loved up: Laura Anderson stepped out with her personal trainer boyfriend Tom Brazier as they walked their dogs in London on Thursday

Laura, 31, dressed casually for the lockdown outing in grey tracksuits and a pale yellow hoodie.

The beauty wore sunglasses and slicked back her golden tresses as she enjoyed the lockdown outing in the glorious weather.

Meanwhile Tom showed off his incredible physique in a camouflage top and shorts.

Spirit animals: The Love Island star carried her cute Pomeranian while wearing tracksuits while her hench beau showed off his muscles as he walked his bulldog

Last week, Laura went public with her new beau as she shared a clip of the pair taking part in a couples workout.

The pair performed a series of lunges and planks before hunky Tom used his girl as a weight on his shoulders to engage in some squats.

Laura’s clip ended with the pair sharing a sweet smooch after working up a sweat at her Chiswick home.

Dynamic duo: The reality star recently shocked fans when she went public with her boyfriend, just weeks after revealing she’s feeling ‘lonely’ in London

According to Tom’s online accounts, the fitness guru has been a personal trainer since 2004 and has a WBFF’s Coach of the Year title under his belt.

The blonde has not specified how long the pair have been dating.

Laura first rose to fame for her appearance on the 2018 edition of Love Island, where she embarked on ill-fated relationships with Wes Nelson and Paul Knops.

Sweet: Laura Anderson’s new romance appears to be going from strength to strength as she shared a stunning snap of the duo on Instagram last week

After leaving the villa, the bombshell dated series one winner Max Morley in October.

The duo were in an on-off relationship, with the stars splitting in December, reuniting in May 2019, and eventually calling it quits for good in July last year.

Her new romance with Tom may come as a shock to fans, as she recently announced she planned to move back to Scotland permanently after lockdown is over, due to feeling lonely in the English capital.