Love Island’s Lucie Donlan sets pulses racing as she models her new Ann Summers lingerie collection

She soared to fame in 2019 after appearing on Love Island.

And Lucie Donlan has set pulses racing as the face of Ann Summers’ new Knickerbox lingerie collection.

The Love Island star, 22, proved to be her own best advert as she showcased her sensational figure in a collection of racy underwear.

For one look, Lucie modelled a black sheer lace bodysuit with a high-rise leg and caged detailing neckline.

The Cornish surfer accessorised the look with a black and diamond moon choker as she smouldered on the beach.

While a different look saw the reality star display her washboard abs in a purple sheer lace bra and matching high-waisted knickers.

Lucie put her best leg forward as she posed up a storm, she styled her blonde locks into her signature crimped hairdo and added a slick of glamorous make-up.

It comes after her Love Island co-star Maura Higgins unveiled her new Ann Summers swimwear collection earlier this month.

The Irish beauty, 29, is said to have become a millionaire after securing a huge money deal with the lingerie giant. She has been working with them since appearing on the ITV2 dating series.

It has been claimed that Maura has earned £500,000 from both Boohoo and Ann Summers for her collections with the companies.

The former grid girl has also reportedly bagged £250k from Bellamianta and £150k from her stint on Dancing On Ice in January

A source told The Sun: ‘Maura will be lapping up the fact Love Island is cancelled this summer.

‘Given the winter series failed to produce any real stars, she can continue to secure the most lucrative brand deals.

‘She’s a canny operator and knows she has a shelf-life, but Maura is definitely maximising her current popularity.’

MailOnline contacted a representative for Maura and Ann Summers for comment.