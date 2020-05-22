Love Island’s Molly Smith and Callum Jones join weekly Clap For Carers salute

They recently moved in together after meeting on this year’s winter Love Island.

And Molly Smith, 25, joined her beau Callum Jones, 23, to Clap For Carers outside their Manchester flat on Thursday.

Molly looked radiant in a rust sleeveless dress that was cinched in at her waist while Callum cut a casual figure in a grey lounge-wear set.

With her blonde locks blow dried into voluminous curls, Molly sported a glam appearance and completed her ensemble with chunky black heeled sandals.

She carried their adorable Pomeranian pooch in her arms while Callum stood by her side.

The Clap For Carers campaign, which started online, has been staged because ‘during these unprecedented times they need to know we are grateful’, the organisers said.

For the ninth week in a row, National Health Service workers have been the recipients of the cheers and claps from the nation.

Callum and Molly’s relationship has been stronger than ever since they departed the Love Island villa just days before the final.

Recently the couple were forced to defend their romance when it was claimed they were ‘on the rocks’ and Callum had slept with his ex-partner Shaughna Phillips in the villa.

In an exclusive interview with MailOnline, Callum said: ‘Molly and I are very strong. It’s good between us, we have no arguments whatsoever. I am confident Molly and I can go the distance.’

He continued: ‘There was something reported about us having an argument, I don’t know where that come from. It’s not true. I’m at Molly’s place right now.

‘We see each other almost every day, there’s only been two days where we haven’t seen each other since we’ve been back. Everything has been good.’