Love, luck and Marvel-ous artwork

In 2014, Patrick Brown was working as a graphic designer for The Examiner. He had always loved art and spent his spare time at work drawing. Now he spends his time drawing character art for video game companies, toy merchandisers and, most importantly, Marvel. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania "I actually have The Examiner to thank for any success that I got out of art because I was allowed to draw during my work hours," Mr Brown said. "If I had nothing to do I would rather draw than waste time doing nothing." To begin with, the Burnie-born artist would upload his art to a gallery on the website DeviantArt. He was fascinated by pop culture and would mainly draw fan-art of his favourite characters from videos games and TV shows. "I didn't even realise but it was starting to grow a following and it was getting quite big over the years," Mr Brown said. "If I loved it I would draw it. "I would finish playing a video game and I would be so hyped about it and I would have all this excitement I wanted to get out. "All the love I had for this video game was poured out into this artwork." Everything changed for Mr Brown around 2014 when a piece of Guardians of the Galaxy fan art caught the attention of Marvel. They reached out via DeviantArt and asked if he would be interested in doing some work for them. "They emailed me and asked if I would be interested in working for them and doing some art and of course I jumped at the chance," Mr Brown said. "I was over the moon." When the work became steady, Mr Brown was able to leave his graphic design job at The Examiner and work full-time as an artist. He said he never really thought he was ready to be a full time artist, until Marvel started to commission him. "It was a bit scary at the start because it was the unknown and I had never really left my secure job and just jumped into the unknown but it worked out well," Mr Brown said. "Personally I never felt like I was ready to do a full-time job in that. "I was a bit scared, I don't think I was confident enough but what I realised is that you are never really ready." His number one piece of advice for young artists was to share their art with the world. "If you are passionate about something I would say go with it, put it all out there and make sure you share your work," Mr Brown said. "I have had a lot of job opportunities over the years from companies who have popped up and said they liked a certain piece of artwork that they saw." To see more of Mr Brown's art visit his Instagram account here.

