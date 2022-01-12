Love Stories TV Launches New 'Tearjerkers' and 'Celebrity Couples' Shows on Snap Discover

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Love Stories TV, the leader in wedding videos-as-entertainment, today announced it is debuting two new Shows on Snapchat’s Discover: Tearjerkers and Celebrity Couples.

“Our existing Snapchat Discover channel is growing at an incredible rate, and we’re excited to expand our programming even further to serve the millions of viewers we already reach on the platform,” said Rachel Silver, CEO at Love Stories TV.

Love Stories TV Discover channels have over 5 million subscribers and feature love and relationship content, a complement to the 21,000+ real wedding videos on lovestoriestv.com. As the largest media brand focused exclusively on video content for wedding planning and inspiration, the company will expand their presence on Discover with two new Shows:

Tearjerkers — Grab your tissues and prepare for happy tears! Previously, Love Stories TV’s audience could watch the best, most-viral, moments from its massive collection of wedding videos on TikTok, YouTube, and Reels. With the launch of Tearjerkers, viewers will be able to lean back and watch these incredible moments in a weekly show format on Snapchat’s Discover. New episodes are released every Saturday and feature the work of elite wedding videographers like BSR Wedding Films, Palmetto Wedding Films and Erikson Corbin.

Celebrity Couples — For the celeb-obsessed, Celebrity Couples tells the love stories of our favorite stars. Following the success of this content on Love Stories TV’s YouTube channel, the new series will make it easier, and more fun than ever, to learn more about the relationships of your most-loved celebs. New episodes are released every Tuesday.

Love Stories TV’s Snapchat Discover content has seen sustained year-over-year growth and reached over 16 million unique viewers in December across their two channels.

About Love Stories TV

Love Stories TV is a global media brand which provides entertainment and inspiration to women through uplifting, high quality, and emotional video content. As the only video platform in the $250 billion wedding industry, Love Stories TV reaches 30M+ monthly viewers through their website and social channels. On lovestoriestv.com, couples can watch 21,000+ real wedding videos, plus research and contact 50,000+ wedding professionals from all over the world to find wedding ideas, pros and products. Founded in 2016, Love Stories TV serves soonlyweds and wedding businesses across the globe. Love Stories TV has the industry’s largest and fastest-growing YouTube channel, Snapchat Discover Channels, as well as deeply engaged audiences on Instagram, TikTok, its podcast and more.

