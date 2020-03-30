‘Love you guys so much,’ says Ananya Panday as she crosses 10 million Instagram followers | Bollywood Life

Actress Ananya Panday has crossed 10 million followers on Instagram, and she has a sweet note for her fans, whom she fondly called Ananias. Ananya Panday said: “Love you guys so much. Thanks for always having my back and just being the cutest ever wouldn’t be who I am without you guys (heart emoji) thankyou for all the fan edits and messages. Love my fanclubs and ananians the mostest.” Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today – Kangana reveals that she was a drug addict, Swara Bhasker opens up on her past relationship

Right from sharing her #quarantinemood to her films, her Instagram photos give a glimpse of her personal as well as professional lives. Also Read – Ananya Panday’s fan pays her a tribute using a portrait made of Rubik’s cube — watch video

On the work front, the actress will be seen in “Khaali Peeli” co-starring Ishan Khatter. She also shares screen space with Deepika Padukone in Shakun Batra’s untitled film and has been cast opposite Vijay Deverakonda in the Telugu superstar’s Bollywood debut feature. Also Read – Are Khaali Peeli costars, Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday, the new lovebirds of Bollywood?

