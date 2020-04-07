‘Love you to the moon and back,’ Disha Patani posts a sweet birthday message for Jackie Chan | Bollywood Life

Disha Patani made news when she bagged a film with Jackie Chan in 2017, Kung Fu Yoga. Working on the film was one of the most memorable experiences for Disha Patani. Well, yesterday it was Jackie Chan’s birthday and she wished him with throwback picture. Disha Patani captioned it, “Happiest b’day taguuu…this was the first time i met you, I remember being so nervous but it turned out to be the best day of my life, getting an opportunity to work with my “superhero” is the best thing that has ever happened to me. Love you to the moon and back@EyeOfJackieChan.” In the click, we can see Disha flashing a million dollar smile as she poses with the Rush Hour star. Also Read – Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai to miss its Eid release date? Here’s what we know

Happiest b’day taguuu❤️this was the first time i met you, I remember being so nervous but it turned out to be the best day of my life, getting an opportunity to work with my “superhero” is the best thing that has ever happened to me. Love you to the moon and back@EyeOfJackieChan pic.twitter.com/2h6y6NFOY1 — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) April 7, 2020

The film Kung Fu Yoga was a success. In fact, Sonu Sood said in 2019 that a sequel was in the pipeline. He told Hindustan Times, "I recently met them (Chan and director Stanley Tong) three days back in Dubai and Stanley is writing it, and they are saying that it's coming out very nice. All are very excited getting out the whole team together and coming back to India. Fingers crossed! Let's hope for the best."

Disha Patani was last seen in Malang. Her role as a carefree adventurous babe was liked by all. Fans went crazy seeing her hot avatar in the trailer. The actress said she loved doing all the stunts in the film. She is a huge fan of Angelina Jolie. Well, we are sure Disha's fans are very happy seeing this click!

