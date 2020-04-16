Loveyatri Actor Aayush Goes Bald While in Lockdown, Varun Dhawan’s Comment will Shock You

When everyone is enjoying their quarantine , many are there who are taking care of their workout regime and the discipline . One of them is Loveyatra actor Aayush Sharma . He has maintained a great look since we last saw him .

Recently, the actor took to his social media account and shared a picture of him in a bald look . He captioned the picture : “Bald Look or Badass Look. Kaisa laga ? “

Actor Varun Dhavan commented on the picture that his looks are matching of that of WWE wrestler Cold Stone.

Check-out his comment below:

Aayush is spending quality time with wifey Arpita and kiddos Ahil and Ayat in the lock-down period . The family is at Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse . He even uploaded family pictures and captioned it : “Stay at home .. spend time with your family and create beautiful memories Make the most out of this quarantine & stay safe. #quarantine #familytime,” .

If we talk about the work scenario of the actor , his upcoming projects are : ‘Kwatha‘ , where he will be seen opposite to Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle and the next one is ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ his big one with Salman Khan.