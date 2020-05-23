Jimmys Post

Loving grandfather builds his grandson a ROLLER COASTER in the family’s backyard

Loving grandfather builds his grandson a ROLLER COASTER in the family’s backyard

Grandpa of the Year! Loving grandfather builds his grandson a ROLLER COASTER in the family’s backyard out of cinderblocks and wooden poles

  • According to Twitter user @HUNNITBANDBRIA, a waxer in the DMV area and mother of the child in the adorable clip, her father start building on May 3 
  • The brief clip shows the granddad rolling the little boy along the roller coaster track, before throwing the coaster back in reverse 
  • ‘It’s not done but they having the time of their lives,’ the mother shared 
  • The mother’s video has garnered well over 5million views since its initial Thursday posting 

By Matthew Wright For Dailymail.com

Published: | Updated:

A loving grandfather decided to spend his  time at home building his grandson a rollercoaster, obviously throwing his hat in the ring for ‘Grandfather of the Year’.

According to Twitter user @HUNNITBANDBRIA, a waxer in the DMV area and mother of the child in the adorable clip, her father start building the cool coaster on May 3. 

It’s unclear where the family are located in the US. 

The brief clip shows the granddad rolling the little boy along the roller coaster track, before throwing the coaster back in reverse. 

According to Twitter user @HUNNITBANDBRIA, a waxer in the DMV area and mother of the child in the adorable clip, her father start building on May 3

In the Thursday post, the user shared that the project was still underway.

‘It’s not done but they having the time of their lives,’ the mother shared. 

The roller coaster was made on the fence of a home. The actual coaster consisted of a toy car that had wooden wheels put onto it so that could ride on the track.

The roller coaster was made on the fence of a home. The actual coaster consisted of a toy car that had wooden wheels put onto it so that could ride on the track

The coaster was fashioned onto a trash receptacle and made on cinderblocks and wooden rods

The roller coaster was made on the fence of a home. The actual coaster consisted of a toy car that had wooden wheels put onto it so that could ride on the track. The coaster was fashioned onto a trash receptacle and made on cinderblocks and wooden rods

The coaster was fashioned onto a trash receptacle and made on cinderblocks and wooden rods. 

The mother’s video has garnered well over 5million views since its initial Thursday posting.

With most amusement parks closed because of the coronavirus, at least this granddad is looking to have the most thrilling time with his family. 

The mother's video has garnered well over 5million views since its initial Thursday posting

The mother’s video has garnered well over 5million views since its initial Thursday posting

Source link

admin

Related News

Two teens arrested over the suspected stabbing murder of a 40-year-old man inside his Sydney home 

Two teens arrested over the suspected stabbing murder of a 40-year-old man inside his Sydney home 

Two teenage boys are arrested over the alleged stabbing murder of a 39-year-old man inside his Sydney home Man, 39, allegedly stabbed to death during

Real estate listing features photos of Bigfoot doing yoga and baking cookies inside the home

Real estate listing features photos of Bigfoot doing yoga and baking cookies inside the home

Hilarious real estate listing featuring Bigfoot doing yoga, baking cookies and taking a Zoom call inside a $1M California home goes viral A $999,000 home in

Home cook makes delicious ice cream cones and bowls in the $29 Kmart pie maker

Home cook makes delicious ice cream cones and bowls in the $29 Kmart pie maker

Home cook makes delicious homemade ice cream cones and bowls in the $29 Kmart pie maker A clever woman has revealed how she made ice

Liberal Party member calls for removal of ‘ugly’ barrier outside his Oatlands home where kids died

Liberal Party member calls for removal of ‘ugly’ barrier outside his Oatlands home where kids died

Liberal Party member calls for ‘ugly’ road safety barrier installed outside his home after four kids were ‘killed by a drunk driver’ to be taken

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *