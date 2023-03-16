LRQA India improves its footprint in 'green' hydrogen

LRQA’s Inspection Services team in Eastern India has been awarded a three-year contract with UK-based Humble Hydrogen to provide certification for its new ‘green’ hydrogen plant in India.

MUMBAI, India, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The three-year contract to provide certification for the export of green hydrogen bundles and cylinders, represents a significant steppingstone for India. This demonstrates knowledge in hydrogen storage systems by Humble Hydrogen and key Hydrogen Certification capabilities offered by LRQA.

The partnership validates Indian government’s vision that Green Hydrogen Indian Technology is available for the local and international market today. The collaboration between a certification agency and key hydrogen players will be of high significance to Indian export in the future and this is a great example of how LRQA is delivering strategic priority of Market leading revenue growth.

Humble Hydrogen is a green hydrogen solution provider and manufacture multi cylinder packs, electrolysers and fuel cells as well as dispensing facilities. Green hydrogen is a low carbon fuel and the products will contribute towards reduction in the effects of global warming and pollution with more and more companies shifting their energy source from fossil fuel/hydrocarbons to clean energy in the form of ‘green’ hydrogen.

Principal Consultant – Inspection Services, Nilay Ball, headed the project and commented: “Humble Hydrogen has an ambition to become one of the leading global manufacturers of green hydrogen generation and storage equipment. Our numerous engagements showcasing our agility, proactiveness and technical competency led them to put their trust in LRQA as their certification partner. This partnership will be critical for strengthening our foot hold in this part of Asia as a major player in the green hydrogen space.”

Claud Gurney, Chairman of Humble Hydrogen, said: “We are pleased to be working with LRQA, a leading certification agency, and are also pleased to be leading the development of the hydrogen in India and globally with our dispensers, electrolysers, and storage systems. We look forward to furthering our relationship with LRQA.”

LRQA has experts on international committees around the world and is highly experienced in the development of standards and regulations that protect safety and quality, build confidence in the market, and inspire investment. Since 2003 LRQA has been active in several international hydrogen initiatives including the International Partnership for Hydrogen and Fuel Cells in the Economy (IPHE) Regulations, Codes, Standards & Safety (RCSS), the Mission Innovation Challenge on Clean Hydrogen, and the International Energy Agency Safety Task. Working with local regulators and vendors, and with an understanding of the supply/ demand risks, LRQA staff help to ensure delivery of the right products at the right time.

