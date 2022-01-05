LRQA recognizes FedEx Freight for global ISO 9001 quality management certification

HOUSTON, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — FedEx Freight has achieved global ISO 9001 quality management certification with LRQA, a leading provider of global business assurance and inspection services, specializing in management systems certification and training services. Achieving ISO 9001 certification validates the superior quality management processes at FedEx Freight and showcases the company’s commitment to quality and continuous improvement throughout its operations.

FedEx Freight now joins FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, and FedEx Services, demonstrating FedEx Corporation’s quality leadership in the transportation industry.

ISO 9001 is the international standard by which companies demonstrate the ability to consistently meet customer and regulatory requirements and enhance customer satisfaction through the effective application of systems, including processes for improvement. In 1994, FedEx Express received ISO 9001 certification from LRQA, making it the first transportation company to receive worldwide ISO 9001 certification. FedEx has maintained its certification for 27 years with LRQA.

“We take great pride in making our clients’ quality goals and commitments our own,” said Cliff Muckleroy, Area Operations Manager for LRQA in the Americas. “For 27 years, we’ve had the privilege of assessing the FedEx ability to demonstrate that their global business processes remain customer focused, well-controlled and are continuously improving.

“FedEx doesn’t just talk about quality, it lives it every day, and ensuring that each of its operating units is certified, including Express, Ground, Services, and now Freight demonstrates that commitment in action. We’re honoured to recognize the FedEx dedication to quality and the long-standing partnership with LRQA,” added Muckleroy .

For more information on LRQA’s ISO 9001 certification and quality management services, visit https://www.lrqa.com/en-us/iso-9001/.

