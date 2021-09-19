Lucid Air Dream Edition demolishes EV range expectations

Count ’em: 520 miles. Enough to travel from San Francisco to San Diego, with enough charge left over to look for parking.

That’s the range the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency officially tracked Thursday for the long-awaited Lucid Air Dream Edition electric vehicle on a single charge.

The delayed $169,000 luxury EV can make it from Los Angeles to Lucid’s Bay Area headquarters with no stops and miles to spare after only 360 miles. That’s according to MotorTrend’s Jonny Lieberman, who scored the first (and only — so far) official drive by a member of the media in the elusive vehicle.

The car was expected to arrive earlier this year, but after COVID and other delays, it’s expected to eventually make it to driveways by the end of 2021. Before the EPA’s official rating, Lucid had downplayed its own range estimate, listing it as 517 miles.

That was mind-blowing enough for an EV world accustomed to ranges closer to 250 to 350 miles. But now Lucid can officially claim the distinction of longest range rating, and a 118-mile margin of victory. Last year Tesla flaunted its 402-mile range for the Model S. Then earlier this year Elon Musk canceled the Model S Plaid+ variation that was expected to have at least 500 miles of range.

No pit stops necessary.

Credit: Lucid

The many versions of the Air now have complete, official EPA range listings:

Lucid Air Dream Edition with 19-inch wheels – 520 miles

Lucid Air Dream Edition with 21-inch wheels – 481 miles

Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance (19-inch) – 471 miles

Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance (21-inch) – 451 miles

Lucid Air Grand Touring (19-inch) – 516 miles

Lucid Air Grand Touring (21-inch) – 469 miles

The base Lucid Air, expected at some point in 2022 for a more reasonable sub-$80,000 starting price, doesn’t have an official EPA rating yet, but Lucid estimates a 406-mile range.

The ID.4 Pro S doesn’t stack up to the Lucid Air.

Credit: Volkswagen

For further context, this week another EV received its official range: the Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro. The $43,675 electric SUV was determined to have a 249-mile range ahead of its delivery date early next year. The single-motor first editions of the car have been available for several months, and those are a slight improvement on the range of the AWD Pro at 260 miles.

But 260 miles is still only half the range of the Lucid Air.