Lucid Announces the 2023 'Dream Ahead Tour,' an Opportunity to Drive the Award-Winning Lucid Air in 40+ U.S. Cities

NEWARK, Calif., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), setting new standards with the longest-range, fastest-charging electric car on the market, today announced the start of the 2023 ‘Dream Ahead Tour,’ an expansive program that gives consumers right across the United States the opportunity to experience and get to drive a Lucid Air, which was recently named the World Luxury Car of the Year by the jurors of the prestigious World Car Awards.

The tour will visit more than 40 cities over the next seven months, beginning on Thursday, April 13, at the Barrett-Jackson Auction in Palm Beach, Florida. Lucid will also set up a series of Studio pop-up locations throughout the U.S. beginning in late April in Houston, Texas, at the Houston Galleria.

The 2023 Dream Ahead Tour is designed to showcase the Lucid Air’s game-changing electric vehicle performance and technology. Consumers across the United States will have the opportunity to experience and drive various Lucid Air models, including the Lucid Air Grand Touring, offering 819 horsepower and an EPA-estimated range of 516 miles on a single charge when equipped with 19″ wheels.

Those interested in more information on the Dream Ahead Tour experience and Studio pop-up locations can visit lucidmotors.com/events to find the closest tour stop.*

About Lucid Group

Lucid’s mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience. The company’s first car, the Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design. The Lucid Air Grand Touring features an official EPA-estimated 516 miles of range or 1,050 horsepower. Assembled at Lucid’s factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, deliveries of the Lucid Air are currently underway to customers in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and the Middle East.

Media Contact

media@lucidmotors.com

Trademarks

This communication contains trademarks, service marks, trade names and copyrights of Lucid Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries and other companies, which are the property of their respective owners.

*Dream Ahead Tour locations are subject to change without notice. Please visit lucidmotors.com/events for the most up-to-date information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “shall,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target,” “continue,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding plans and expectations regarding the 2023 Dream Ahead Tour, including timing, locations and availability of vehicles, and the promise of Lucid’s technology. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, and on the current expectations of Lucid’s management. These forward-looking statements are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and may differ from these forward-looking statements. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Lucid. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of Lucid’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as well as other documents Lucid has filed or will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks materialize or Lucid’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Lucid currently does not know or that Lucid currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Lucid’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Lucid anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Lucid’s assessments to change. However, while Lucid may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Lucid specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Lucid’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lucid-announces-the-2023-dream-ahead-tour-an-opportunity-to-drive-the-award-winning-lucid-air-in-40-us-cities-301796485.html

SOURCE Lucid Group