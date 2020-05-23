Lucy Hale looks ready for a workout in her sporty athleisure wear while strolling in Los Angeles

She’s been trying to stay active and fit amid Los Angeles’ strict coronavirus lockdown.

Lucy Hale looked ready for a workout on Friday when she was spotted out for a stroll in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old Katy Keene actress sported an athletic outfit, along with a mask to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Lucy showed off her toned arms in a mottled gray tank top, which matched her gray Adidas trainers.

She added a splash of color to the casual ensemble with her burgundy leggings, and she wore a small black bag slung across her shoulders.

The 5ft2in Pretty Little Liars actress had her raven tresses parted down the middle and tied in a low-slung ponytail, and she blocked out the sun with some stylish black round-frame sunglasses.

The day before, Lucy spent the day out in LA with her cute Maltipoo Elvis.

Once she was back at home, she shared a short video of the fluffy white dog cuddling on her lap while she took it easy on the couch.

‘Why do you have a human face?’ she joked, before giving him a kiss and getting some licks in return.

‘You’re a little boy,’ she added.

Earlier this week, Lucy announced to her 24.7 million Instagram followers that her series Katy Keene would be streaming on the new HBO Max service starting May 27.

She stars as an aspiring fashion designer trying to make her way in New York City.

The Riverdale spin-off, which began airing its first season in February on The CW, wrapped up its first season last week.

In January, the network ordered an additional 13 scripts that could make up a second season, though it hasn’t made an official decision on renewing the series.

According to Deadline, The CW is waiting to see if streaming numbers will increase for the show, especially once it arrives on HBO Max.

