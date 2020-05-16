Lucy Hale Reveals Her Surprising Connection to Meghan Markle Posted on May 16, 2020 by admin Lucy Hale and Meghan Markle Almost Starred on a TV Show Together | InStyle Top Navigation Close View image Lucy Hale Reveals Her Surprising Connection to Meghan Markle this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines. Source link Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)