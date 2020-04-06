Ludimos – A platform for promising cricketers in the times of COVID-19

Even as sportspersons continue to grapple with the lockdown, Ludimos, launched by Madhan Raj, a Netherlands-based techie from Chennai, has come up with a solution for the cricketers.

The online platform will help the players upload videos and receive tips from coaches all over the world.

Ludimos has seen its users double during the coronavirus crisis. “I played at the University-level back home in Chennai and when I came to the Netherlands, I could not find enough coaches. This is the situation in most associate and affiliate countries. This platform aims to help cricketers get in touch with coaches across the globe,” said Madhan.

He added that there were plans to add machine-learning features like pitch maps and wagon wheels which will help the coaches analyse things better.

The prominent names involved in the project are former South African First Class cricketer David Nosworthy, who has coached the likes of A.B. de Villiers, and former Tamil Nadu and former Chennai Super Kings player Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan.

“It is a great platform for cricketers from the smaller nations. I have been doing sessions on Zoom for players in countries like Bahrain, but this platform provides a better solution.

The video clarity is very good and there are some useful tools. For example, you can draw lines on the video frames to point out corrections in the head position. It is easier for the players to see and correct the flaws than being just told about them,” said Vidyut.