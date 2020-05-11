Ludo & Jhund To Have A Direct Release On An OTT Platform

Ludo and Jhund posters

With the global pandemic forcing many countries to impose nationwide lockdowns, movie production and releases have also been naturally affected by the same. So many movies that were intended for release in these few months have been reconsidering their release dates and how to go about it. Many like Akshay Kumar‘s Laxmmi Bomb have been considering online release so that audience members can watch the movie online while remaining safe at home. Looks like two other major films have joined the gang of OTT platform release.

Turns out Amazon Prime has acquired the rights to Ludo and Jhund. A source close to the development confirmed the same to Bollywood Hungama.

Both films are T-Series productions and given the extended lockdown period, the makers felt it was better to release Ludo and Jhund on the streaming service rather than wait for a theatrical release, which will take a long time.

Ludo, directed by Anurag Basu has an ensemble cast of Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Asha Negi, Rohit Saraf, and Pearle Maaney. Jhund, on the other hand, stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akash Thosar, and Rinku Rajguru.

While Ludo was supposed to release on 20th April 2020, Jhund was to release on 8th May. While we’re still under lockdown we hope we get to see both these films online.