Luke Evans Dyes His Hair Pink While in Quarantine!

Luke Evans has a new look while in quarantine during the pandemic!

The 40-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a video that featured his new pink hair.

“My Morning gift from Mother Nature,” Luke captioned the video of him getting juice out of a coconut. In hashtag format he added, “Pink hair don’t care, happy Saturday, and stay home.”

Luke is currently staying by the beach with his boyfriend Rafael Olarra.

Haley Bennett, who played Luke‘s wife in the movie The Girl on the Train, is definitely jealous of his quarantine location. She commented, “Where are you!? Ugh!” He replied, “Florida.”