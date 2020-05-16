Luke Wilson Imagines Where ‘Legally Blonde’s Elle & Emmett Would Be Today

Luke Wilson is definitely open for a third Legally Blonde film.

The 48-year-old Stargirl actor chatted with ET about the franchise getting a possible new movie.

“I have not talked to Reese [Witherspoon] about it, but yeah I always kind of hear rumors here and there,” Luke shared. “Never anything official about them doing another Legally Blonde, but I’d love to do another one. I mean, just that character Reese played was so funny at the time and that has kind of become this iconic character now.”

He also revealed where he imagines Elle and Emmett, who were married in Legally Blonde: Red, White and Blonde, are today.

“I would say they definitely have a few children and I just think that it’d be really funny if Reese had a little mini-me, a version of herself,” Luke added. “I would definitely think that they’d have a couple of children.”

Reese recently gave an update about the status of the movie in a chat with this famous singer.