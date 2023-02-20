LumApps Named a Gold Medalist and Leader in SoftwareReviews' 2023 Digital Workplace Data Quadrant

Users recognize the leading employee experience platform for its discussion forums, app delivery, and access.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — LumApps , a leading Employee Experience Platform, today announced it has been named a Gold Medalist and Leader in the 2023 Digital Workplace Data Quadrant by SoftwareReviews , a division of IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group.

Based 100% on data collected from real end users, LumApps scored an 8.9 (out of 10), taking the top spot in product feature satisfaction for ‘Discussion Forums’ (92%), ‘App Delivery and Access’ (88%), and ‘Chatbot’ (89%).

“LumApps’ continued recognition as a top digital workplace solution underscores our focus on delivering exceptional business value to our customers,” said Idriss Bentoumi, Chief Product Officer at LumApps. “As organizations continue to adapt to remote and hybrid work environments, the emphasis on digital employee experience becomes ever more paramount. We’re honored that our users rank LumApps so highly and will continue delivering innovative features that meet the needs of modern organizations.”

Each year, SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant evaluates and ranks software providers based on feedback from IT and business professionals, which is then meticulously vetted. Providers receive user satisfaction scores across software capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend, and provider experience, which are aggregated to result in emotional response ratings, an insight called the Net Emotional Footprint. This score is a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the provider and its product – all from the software users’ point of view.

This is the second consecutive accolade from SoftwareReviews, with LumApps being named a ‘Champion’ in the 2022 Digital Workplace Emotional Footprint Awards in August 2022.

For more on LumApps, visit www.lumapps.com .

About LumApps

LumApps is a global employee experience platform, transforming how companies engage, enable, and empower their workforces. The cloud-native solution is designed to tailor each experience to the individual needs of every employee, wherever and whenever they connect. With the industry’s first unified employee data layer to drive hyper-personalization, LumApps is the only solution to deliver truly customized interactions for a game-changing employee experience. Since 2015, LumApps has been helping some of the world’s largest and most innovative companies, such as Palo Alto, Publicis Sapient, Electronic Arts, Airbus, and Just Eat, revolutionize how they communicate internally, engage every employee, and retain great talent. Learn more at www.lumapps.com .

