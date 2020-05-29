Jimmys Post

Lumber yard worker, 34, is killed in grisly wood chipper accident

Lumber yard worker, 34, is killed in grisly wood chipper accident in Alabama after he got tangled in the machinery

  • Brandon Lee Vandyke, 34, died on Wednesday in Phenix City, Alabama
  • He was an employee at a lumber yard trying to clear a jammed wood chipper
  • On average, wood chippers kill three people in the US every year, and injure 204

A lumber yard employee has met a grisly end after he became stuck in a wood chipper and died.

Brandon Lee Vandyke, 34, was responding to a jam alarm at the Phenix Lumber Co. in Phenix City, Alabama early on Wednesday morning when he was killed, police said in a statement.

Police say that an alarm went off around 4.15am signaling a jam in a chipper.

Brandon Lee Vandyke, 34, was responding to a jam alarm at the Phenix Lumber Co. in Phenix City, Alabama early on Wednesday morning when he was killed

Vandyke had gone to service the machine and became stuck and tangled it it.  

Phenix City Police say they responded to a medical call at 5am.  

‘Officers discovered partial remains of the attendant that went to check on an equipment malfunction,’ Capt. Darryl Williams said in a press release. 

There is no criminal investigation, he said, but other agencies will be conducting independent safety investigations into the operation of the mill.

Police responded to the Phenix Lumber Company (above) and found Vandyke's mangled body

According to an online obituary, Vandyke was the father of a young daughter, and worked as a boiler operator for Phenix Lumber Company.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an average of three people die in wood chipper accidents every year in the U.S., and another 204 are injured. 

