Lummus and RWDC Industries Sign MoU Accelerating PHA Production at Scale

Combined innovation, experience and strengths of Lummus and RWDC offers real solutions for the

circular economy

HOUSTON, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, and RWDC Industries, a biotechnology company developing biopolymer material solutions, recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to cooperate on global PHA deployment initiatives. The signing ceremony took place at Lummus’ headquarters in Houston, Texas, with RWDC Chief Executive Officer Dr. Daniel Carraway and Lummus President and Chief Executive Officer Leon de Bruyn as signatories.

The MOU is an important step toward a joint development that will rapidly grow the manufacturing of polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) through global licensing opportunities. With Lummus’ expertise in process technology and RWDC’s expertise in PHA production and application, the partnership will significantly accelerate global availability and mass adoption of this natural alternative to synthetically produced petroleum-based plastics.

“We are excited to combine Lummus and RWDC’s collective expertise, experience and resources to commercialize PHAs, a sustainable and economic solution to help address global plastic waste,” said Leon de Bruyn. “Together, we can provide eco-friendly biodegradable plastics, while driving innovation and advancing the circular economy of our industry.”

“Our focus is to make environmentally safe and highly functional biobased materials available globally,” said Dr. Carraway. “Our partnership with Lummus is a significant step toward enabling PHA to assist our customers — and, therefore, consumers — in meeting the global challenge of plastics pollution.”

RWDC uses plant-based oils, including post-consumer or waste cooking oils, to produce its proprietary Solon™ PHA, which can be organically recycled or composted in home and industrial composting facilities. Products or packaging made with PHA that find their way into the environment, therefore, will fully biodegrade in soil, fresh water, and marine settings, preventing persistent plastics and microplastics from accumulating in the environment. Articles produced with PHA also can be recycled, re-used or returned to the carbon cycle by way of organic recycling or composting systems.

Lummus’ interest in pursuing this partnership is testament to RWDC’s attractiveness to licensors, due to its demonstrable technology innovation and technical capabilities; commercial value proposition and unit economics; and existing global brand partnerships that continuously validate market demand.

RWDC is uniquely positioned as the only PHA manufacturer in the market to provide scalable and cost-effective biopolymer production and first- and best-in-class formulation capabilities and guidance on conversion for product development. Licensing and technology development through its forthcoming partnership with Lummus further enhances RWDC’s position as a market leader.

About Lummus: Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing technology solutions that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. We license process technologies in clean fuels, renewables, petrochemicals, polymers, gas processing and supply lifecycle services, catalysts, proprietary equipment and digitalization to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.

About RWDC Industries: Founded in 2016, RWDC Industries is a biotechnology company that utilizes natural processes to produce materials for use in our daily lives. RWDC develops innovative, cost-effective biopolymer material solutions, including SolonTM PHA, a fully biodegradable and environmentally safe material that can replace plastic in a wide range of applications from single use articles to consumer goods or food packaging to non-wovens and textiles. RWDC supports sustainable practices and encourages responsible choice in plastic waste management, including recycling, to protect our environment and planet. Its global headquarters is in Singapore and operational headquarters is in Athens, Georgia, For more information on RWDC, visit www.rwdc-industries.com

